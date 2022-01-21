Credit Suisse Group Trims Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Target Price to €171.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €174.00 ($197.73) to €171.00 ($194.32) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.51. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $84.90 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

