Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $13,650.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CXDO opened at $4.29 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXDO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

