Critical Survey: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) vs. GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maxeon Solar Technologies and GlobalFoundries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 56.90%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus price target of $80.77, indicating a potential upside of 50.88%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and GlobalFoundries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.47 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.50 GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 5.87 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A

Maxeon Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

GlobalFoundries beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.