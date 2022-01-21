Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.