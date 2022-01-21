Crown (NYSE:CCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.78

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.78 and last traded at $115.61, with a volume of 15518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Get Crown alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after purchasing an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,207,000 after purchasing an additional 120,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.