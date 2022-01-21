CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.80. CSG Systems International posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

