Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Update

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 687,316 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 0.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

CGEM opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.