Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Plans $0.12 Annual Dividend

Cullman Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ CULL opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cullman Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

