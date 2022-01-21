Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.