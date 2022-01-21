Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cushman & Wakefield traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.54. 28,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 721,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

