CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.08 and last traded at $98.22. 973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,375.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $2.93 per share. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth $296,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $466,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

