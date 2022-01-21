CX Institutional Acquires 399 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

