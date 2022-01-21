CX Institutional Has $65,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

