CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $156.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

