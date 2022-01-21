CX Institutional Takes $77,000 Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 136.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $200.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

