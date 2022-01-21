CyberMusic (CYMT) Price Down 20.4% This Week

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One CyberMusic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMusic has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMusic has a total market cap of $58,945.98 and approximately $156.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00322456 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007041 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001057 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.01135553 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About CyberMusic

CyberMusic is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. CyberMusic’s official website is cybermusic.io . The official message board for CyberMusic is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMusic

