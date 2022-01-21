Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 8,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 184,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

