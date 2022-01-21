Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $87.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $71,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,499,000 after acquiring an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after acquiring an additional 634,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DQ opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.48.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

