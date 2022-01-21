DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DRIO opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.28. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at $870,000. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

