Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

