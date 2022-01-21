Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DASTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.