Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,906 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $524,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Datadog stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -928.58 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.