DAV Coin (DAV) Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1.23 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00092804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,152.01 or 0.99858693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00316268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars.

