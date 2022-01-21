Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €12.80

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €12.80 ($14.55) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.53.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

