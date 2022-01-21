Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Ai Day1 Llc Acquires 4,615 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Day1 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ai Day1 Llc acquired 43,429 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $619,297.54.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $20,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

