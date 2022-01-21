DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading Down 30.7% Over Last Week

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and $80,137.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.41 or 0.07204474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,433.95 or 0.99947961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063338 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

