Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.62

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.