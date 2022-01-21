Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €171.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €174.00 ($197.73) to €171.00 ($194.32) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($181.82) to €153.00 ($173.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.25.

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.51. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $84.90 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

