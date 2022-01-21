Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 33,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 97,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis from C$1.13 to C$0.98 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08. The stock has a market cap of C$31.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.19 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:DN)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

