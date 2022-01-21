Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,505.68

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,505.68 ($47.83) and traded as high as GBX 3,521 ($48.04). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,490 ($47.62), with a volume of 152,467 shares trading hands.

DLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.94) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,539.78 ($48.30).

Get Derwent London alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,402.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,506.38.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.