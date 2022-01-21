Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 11.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

