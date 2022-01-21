Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.03 Million Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Unitil worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Unitil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Unitil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

NYSE:UTL opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $713.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.