Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.75% of iCAD worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

iCAD stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.06.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

