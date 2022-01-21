Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.60% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 422,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 109,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $98.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

