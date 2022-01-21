Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

