Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

