Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price to $110.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.89. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

