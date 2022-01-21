Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.53.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

