Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €26.00 ($29.55) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.89 ($26.01).

FRA DTE opened at €16.32 ($18.55) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.08.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

