Devang Shah Sells 8,750 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $21,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $464,256.60.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Devang Shah sold 4,134 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $22,488.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 21,513,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,126,398. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ContextLogic by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 26.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in ContextLogic by 20.6% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

