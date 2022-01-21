Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.63 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

