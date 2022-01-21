Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.00 and traded as high as C$8.30. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.03, with a volume of 34,589 shares changing hands.

DXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.45.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$530.33 million and a PE ratio of 26.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.01.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.