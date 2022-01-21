Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.60.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $131.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

