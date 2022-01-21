Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $121.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $131.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

