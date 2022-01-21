Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $131.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

