Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) – Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Digerati Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Digerati Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.15 price objective on shares of Digerati Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

