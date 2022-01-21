Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.88

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.88 and last traded at $44.93, with a volume of 32112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after buying an additional 4,074,911 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after buying an additional 510,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $28,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

