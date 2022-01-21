Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $199,058.29 and $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,998.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.03 or 0.07355392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00316062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00876231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00071395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.10 or 0.00462780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00256381 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,282,066 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

