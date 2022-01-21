Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Up 24.5% in December

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 14,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 46.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 123.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,611,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Discovery by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,412,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.