Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Trading Down 0.9%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.51). 859,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,019,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.60 ($1.52).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.68. The firm has a market cap of £939.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1.18%.

Diversified Energy Company Profile (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

