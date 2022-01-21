DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by RR Advisors LLC

RR Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. DMC Global comprises 0.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RR Advisors LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in DMC Global by 105,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,227. The stock has a market cap of $760.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

